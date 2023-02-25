Montana State hosts Parker and Portland State

Portland State Vikings (12-16, 6-9 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (20-9, 13-3 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (12-16, 6-9 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (20-9, 13-3 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -10; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State takes on the Montana State Bobcats after Cameron Parker scored 25 points in Portland State’s 65-57 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bobcats are 11-1 on their home court. Montana State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 12.6 assists per game led by Darius Brown II averaging 4.6.

The Vikings are 6-9 in Big Sky play. Portland State scores 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Patterson is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 5.4 points. Raequan Battle is shooting 46.9% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Montana State.

Parker is shooting 52.4% and averaging 17.5 points for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 25.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

