Montana State hosts Moody and Montana

Montana Grizzlies (14-12, 8-6 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (18-9, 11-3 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (14-12, 8-6 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (18-9, 11-3 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on the Montana State Bobcats after Aanen Moody scored 23 points in Montana’s 74-69 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bobcats are 9-1 in home games. Montana State is 6-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Grizzlies are 8-6 in Big Sky play. Montana is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raequan Battle is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo is averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 61.2% over the past 10 games for Montana State.

Moody is averaging 15.5 points for the Grizzlies. Josh Bannan is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

