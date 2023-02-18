Montana State hosts Moody and Montana

Montana Grizzlies (14-12, 8-6 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (18-9, 11-3 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (14-12, 8-6 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (18-9, 11-3 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -6; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits the Montana State Bobcats after Aanen Moody scored 23 points in Montana’s 74-69 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bobcats have gone 9-1 at home. Montana State is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are 8-6 against conference opponents. Montana is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Patterson is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 5.5 points. Raequan Battle is averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for Montana State.

Josh Bannan is averaging 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Moody is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.