Montana State faces Weber State on 5-game win streak

Montana State Bobcats (17-8, 10-2 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (12-12, 7-4 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -7; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State will attempt to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Weber State.

The Wildcats have gone 6-2 in home games. Weber State has a 6-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Bobcats are 10-2 in conference games. Montana State is fifth in the Big Sky with 13.2 assists per game led by Darius Brown II averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Verplancken Jr. is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.6 points. Dillon Jones is averaging 15.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Raequan Battle is averaging 17.2 points for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

