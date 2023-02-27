Montana plays Idaho following Moody’s 23-point showing

Montana Grizzlies (15-13, 9-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (10-20, 4-13 Big Sky) Moscow; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Montana Grizzlies (15-13, 9-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (10-20, 4-13 Big Sky)

Moscow; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho -5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits the Idaho Vandals after Aanen Moody scored 23 points in Montana’s 74-72 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals have gone 6-9 at home. Idaho ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 34.1% from downtown, led by RJ Walker shooting 70.0% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies have gone 9-7 against Big Sky opponents. Montana has a 3-10 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is scoring 19.4 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Vandals. Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 18.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games for Idaho.

Moody averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Josh Bannan is shooting 50.2% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 25.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.