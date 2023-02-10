Montana Grizzlies face the Weber State Wildcats, seek 5th straight win

Montana Grizzlies (13-12, 7-6 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (13-12, 8-4 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (13-12, 7-6 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (13-12, 8-4 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana aims to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Grizzlies take on Weber State.

The Wildcats are 7-2 on their home court. Weber State is 7-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Grizzlies have gone 7-6 against Big Sky opponents. Montana ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 5.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Bannan averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is scoring 15.6 points per game with 10.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Bannan is averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

