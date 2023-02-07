Monsanto and Wake Forest host North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9, 7-6 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7…

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9, 7-6 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -1; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the North Carolina Tar Heels after Damari Monsanto scored 28 points in Wake Forest’s 81-64 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Demon Deacons have gone 10-2 at home. Wake Forest averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 7-5 in ACC play. North Carolina is second in the ACC with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 11.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Appleby is averaging 18 points, six assists and 1.6 steals for the Demon Deacons. Monsanto is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

RJ Davis is averaging 15.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

