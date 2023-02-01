Monmouth hosts Nelson and Delaware

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-11, 4-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (2-20, 1-8 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-11, 4-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (2-20, 1-8 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits the Monmouth Hawks after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 21 points in Delaware’s 81-78 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Hawks have gone 0-8 in home games. Monmouth averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 4-6 against CAA opponents. Delaware is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks and Fightin’ Blue Hens meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Collins is shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 9.7 points and two steals. Myles Foster is shooting 45.2% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

Nelson is scoring 19.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 54.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

