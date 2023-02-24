Moffitt leads Idaho against Weber State after 23-point game

Idaho Vandals (10-19, 4-12 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (15-14, 10-6 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (10-19, 4-12 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (15-14, 10-6 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits the Weber State Wildcats after Divant’e Moffitt scored 23 points in Idaho’s 65-55 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats are 7-4 in home games. Weber State is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Vandals have gone 4-12 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho has a 5-8 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is averaging 16.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Yusef Salih is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 6.8 points. Moffitt is averaging 19.6 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Vandals: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.