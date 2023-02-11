Moffitt leads Idaho against Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (18-7, 12-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-16, 3-9 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Eastern Washington Eagles (18-7, 12-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-16, 3-9 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho -6.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Divant’e Moffitt scored 30 points in Idaho’s 82-76 overtime victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals are 5-7 on their home court. Idaho averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 12-0 against conference opponents. Eastern Washington scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is scoring 19.8 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Vandals. Moffitt is averaging 19.8 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Idaho.

Steele Venters averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Angelo Allegri is averaging 14 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 82.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.