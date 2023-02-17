Mitchell, UMKC Kangaroos take on the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (10-18, 4-11 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-17, 7-8 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (10-18, 4-11 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-17, 7-8 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rayquawndis Mitchell and the UMKC Kangaroos host Matt Norman and the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks in Summit play.

The Kangaroos have gone 6-7 at home. UMKC averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-11 in Summit play. North Dakota ranks second in the Summit with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tsotne Tsartsidze averaging 1.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 35.4% and averaging 17.6 points for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Tsartsidze is averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Norman is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.