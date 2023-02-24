Mitchell scores 28, UCSB defeats Long Beach State 78-73

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell scored 28 points as UCSB beat Long Beach State 78-73 on Thursday. Mitchell…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell scored 28 points as UCSB beat Long Beach State 78-73 on Thursday.

Mitchell added six assists for the Gauchos (21-7, 12-5 Big West Conference). Cole Anderson was 6 of 14 shooting (5 for 11 from distance) to add 18 points. Miles Norris was 6 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

The Beach (15-14, 9-8) were led by Lassina Traore, who recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marcus Tsohonis added 16 points for Long Beach State. In addition, Aboubacar Traore had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

