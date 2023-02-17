Mitchell and UCSB host UC Riverside

UCSB Gauchos (20-5, 11-3 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (17-10, 10-5 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (20-5, 11-3 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (17-10, 10-5 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the UC Riverside Highlanders after Ajay Mitchell scored 25 points in UCSB’s 70-59 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Highlanders have gone 8-3 at home. UC Riverside is sixth in the Big West with 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Zyon Pullin averaging 6.9.

The Gauchos are 11-3 in conference games. UCSB is fifth in the Big West scoring 70.7 points per game and is shooting 49.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lachlan Olbrich is averaging 10.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Pullin is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Miles Norris is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds. Mitchell is averaging 16.6 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

