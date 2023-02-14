Mitchell and UCSB host UC Irvine

UC Irvine Anteaters (17-8, 10-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (20-4, 11-2 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (17-8, 10-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (20-4, 11-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays the UC Irvine Anteaters after Ajay Mitchell scored 24 points in UCSB’s 84-74 win over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Gauchos have gone 10-1 at home. UCSB is third in the Big West with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Andre Kelly averaging 9.6.

The Anteaters have gone 10-3 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine ranks sixth in the Big West allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 15.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

DJ Davis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Dawson Baker is shooting 48.9% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.