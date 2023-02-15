Mitchell and UCSB host UC Irvine

UC Irvine Anteaters (17-8, 10-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (20-4, 11-2 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (17-8, 10-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (20-4, 11-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -3; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after Ajay Mitchell scored 24 points in UCSB’s 84-74 win over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Gauchos have gone 10-1 in home games. UCSB scores 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Anteaters are 10-3 in conference matchups. UC Irvine averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 15.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 4.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.