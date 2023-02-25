Missouri visits Oquendo and Georgia

Missouri Tigers (20-8, 8-7 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-12, 6-9 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (20-8, 8-7 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-12, 6-9 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the Missouri Tigers after Kario Oquendo scored 20 points in Georgia’s 97-65 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-2 at home. Georgia ranks eighth in the SEC shooting 32.5% from deep, led by KyeRon Lindsay shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 8-7 against SEC opponents. Missouri ranks second in the SEC shooting 36.0% from downtown. Ben Sternberg leads the Tigers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging six points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Oquendo is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

D’Moi Hodge averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Kobe Brown is averaging 17 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

