Missouri State secures 66-62 victory against Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Kendle Moore’s 22 points helped Missouri State defeat Indiana State 66-62 on Sunday.

Moore added five rebounds and three steals for the Bears (16-14, 12-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Donovan Clay scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Alston Mason shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Cooper Neese led the Sycamores (20-11, 13-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Cade McKnight added 12 points for Indiana State. In addition, Courvoisier McCauley had 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

