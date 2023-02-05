Missouri State plays Southern Illinois after Mason’s 27-point game

Missouri State Bears (12-11, 8-5 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (17-7, 9-4 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Missouri State Bears (12-11, 8-5 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (17-7, 9-4 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -5; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Southern Illinois Salukis after Alston Mason scored 27 points in Missouri State’s 76-67 overtime win against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Salukis have gone 10-1 in home games. Southern Illinois is ninth in the MVC with 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Domask averaging 7.6.

The Bears have gone 8-5 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is third in the MVC allowing 63.2 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domask is averaging 17.1 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Donovan Clay is averaging 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.