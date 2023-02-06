Missouri hosts South Carolina following Johnson’s 20-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (17-6, 5-5 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (17-6, 5-5 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits the Missouri Tigers after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 65-63 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers are 13-2 in home games. Missouri is second in the SEC scoring 81.9 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Gamecocks have gone 1-9 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers and Gamecocks face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Brown is averaging 16.2 points and six rebounds for the Tigers. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Johnson is averaging 12 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.