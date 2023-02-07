Missouri has 4 in double figures, beats South Carolina 83-74

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 19 points to lead four in double figures as Missouri rolled past South…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 19 points to lead four in double figures as Missouri rolled past South Carolina 83-74 on Tuesday night.

Missouri (18-6, 6-5 SEC), which rebounded from a 63-52 loss at Mississippi State, has won four of its last five games while South Carolina (8-16, 1-10) has lost eight straight.

Brown also made two 3-pointers to go with eight rebounds and six assists for the Tigers, who shot 51% overall, made 12 of 25 from long range and 17 of 21 free throws. Sean East II added 15 points, Nick Honor had 14 and D’Moi Hodge 12 on four 3-pointers.

Gregory Jackson II scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting for South Carolina. Hayden Brown added 19 points and Jacobi Wright had 11. The Gamecocks shot 52% from the floor but 13 of 21 (62%) from the free-throw line.

Missouri took the lead for good early in the second half and pulled away with a 12-3 run for a 78-66 lead with 2:43 to play. East and Honor each made a 3-pointer during the stretch.

Missouri is 17-0 when scoring at least 70 points.

South Carolina plays at Mississippi and Missouri is at Tennessee in Saturday games.

