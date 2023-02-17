Mississippi Valley State visits Texas Southern following Granger’s 29-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-23, 3-10 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-17, 5-8 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-23, 3-10 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-17, 5-8 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Kolby Granger scored 29 points in Texas Southern’s 79-68 victory over the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers have gone 5-6 at home. Texas Southern leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 34.4 boards. Joirdon Karl Nicholas leads the Tigers with 9.0 rebounds.

The Delta Devils have gone 3-10 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is averaging 14.2 points for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Terry Collins is shooting 33.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Delta Devils. Tyronn Mosley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Delta Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.