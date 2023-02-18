Mississippi Valley State visits Granger and Texas Southern

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-23, 3-10 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-17, 5-8 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-23, 3-10 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-17, 5-8 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -10.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Kolby Granger scored 29 points in Texas Southern’s 79-68 win over the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers have gone 5-6 at home. Texas Southern has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Delta Devils have gone 3-10 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 1-12 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is averaging 9.8 points for the Tigers. Davon Barnes is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

Terry Collins is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Delta Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.