Mississippi State visits Arkansas after Council’s 20-point performance

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (17-7, 6-5 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (17-7, 6-5 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -6.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Ricky Council IV scored 20 points in Arkansas’ 88-73 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks are 11-1 on their home court. Arkansas is fifth in the SEC scoring 75.0 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 4-7 in conference matchups. Mississippi State is second in the SEC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tolu Smith averaging 3.5.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Black is averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Razorbacks. Council is averaging 17.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Smith is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 8.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

