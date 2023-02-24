Mississippi State hosts No. 24 Texas A&M following Taylor’s 25-point performance

Texas A&M Aggies (21-7, 13-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-10, 6-9 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M Aggies (21-7, 13-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-10, 6-9 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Texas A&M visits the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points in Texas A&M’s 68-63 win against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-4 at home. Mississippi State is third in the SEC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Tolu Smith averaging 3.4.

The Aggies are 13-2 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 14.9 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

Henry Coleman III is averaging 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Taylor is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.