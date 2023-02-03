Mississippi State hosts Missouri after Brown’s 26-point showing

Missouri Tigers (17-5, 5-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-8, 2-7 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (17-5, 5-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-8, 2-7 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Kobe Brown scored 26 points in Missouri’s 87-77 win over the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-3 at home. Mississippi State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 5-4 against conference opponents. Missouri leads the SEC scoring 83.3 points per game while shooting 48.5%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Smith is averaging 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dashawn Davis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Sean East is averaging 7.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Brown is averaging 15.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 58.2% over the past 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

