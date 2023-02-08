Mississippi State hosts LSU after Fountain’s 26-point game

LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-8, 3-7 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-8, 3-7 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -10; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Derek Fountain scored 26 points in LSU’s 79-69 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-3 at home. Mississippi State averages 65.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-9 in SEC play. LSU has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs and Tigers match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis is averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Tolu Smith is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Justice Hill is averaging seven points and 3.3 assists for the Tigers. K.J. Williams is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 60.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

