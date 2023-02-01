Minor, Merrimack Warriors square off against the Long Island Sharks

Long Island Sharks (3-19, 1-9 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-16, 5-4 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Long Island Sharks (3-19, 1-9 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-16, 5-4 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marko Maletic and the Long Island Sharks take on Jordan Minor and the Merrimack Warriors on Thursday.

The Warriors have gone 3-6 at home. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC in rebounding with 24.2 rebounds. Minor leads the Warriors with 8.6 boards.

The Sharks are 1-9 in NEC play. LIU has a 2-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors and Sharks face off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is averaging 7.7 points and 2.7 steals for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Maletic is averaging 16.8 points for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 61.0 points, 24.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Sharks: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

