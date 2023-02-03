Minor leads Merrimack against Saint Francis (PA) after 25-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-14, 5-4 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (8-16, 6-4 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-14, 5-4 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (8-16, 6-4 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Jordan Minor scored 25 points in Merrimack’s 76-59 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Warriors are 4-6 in home games. Merrimack averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 6- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Red Flash are 5-4 in conference matchups. Saint Francis (PA) is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mykel Derring is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 4.8 points. Minor is shooting 52.1% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

Josh Cohen is shooting 60.5% and averaging 21.5 points for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

