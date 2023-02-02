Minor and the Merrimack Warriors host conference foe LIU

Long Island Sharks (3-19, 1-9 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-16, 5-4 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Long Island Sharks (3-19, 1-9 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-16, 5-4 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -12; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marko Maletic and the Long Island Sharks visit Jordan Minor and the Merrimack Warriors on Thursday.

The Warriors have gone 3-6 in home games. Merrimack is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Sharks have gone 1-9 against NEC opponents. LIU is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

The Warriors and Sharks face off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minor is scoring 16.6 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Maletic is averaging 16.8 points for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 61.0 points, 24.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Sharks: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.