Minnesota visits Mayer and Illinois

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-17, 1-13 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-17, 1-13 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Matthew Mayer scored 24 points in Illinois’ 71-68 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 12-2 at home. Illinois is second in the Big Ten with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Coleman Hawkins averaging 4.3.

The Golden Gophers have gone 1-13 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Fighting Illini. Mayer is averaging 14.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Dawson Garcia is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 1-9, averaging 56.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.