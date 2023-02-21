Minnesota visits Maryland after Battle’s 31-point outing

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-18, 1-14 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-18, 1-14 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays the Maryland Terrapins after Jamison Battle scored 31 points in Minnesota’s 78-69 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Terrapins are 14-1 on their home court. Maryland is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 70.5 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are 1-14 in conference games. Minnesota allows 69.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 16.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Terrapins. Hakim Hart is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Dawson Garcia is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.5 points for the Golden Gophers. Battle is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 0-10, averaging 56.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.