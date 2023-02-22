Milwaukee hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Godfrey’s 25-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-13, 8-10 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (18-10, 12-6 Horizon) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-13, 8-10 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (18-10, 12-6 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Jarred Godfrey scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 77-75 win over the Wright State Raiders.

The Panthers are 12-3 in home games. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon with 14.1 assists per game led by Justin Thomas averaging 3.1.

The Mastodons have gone 8-10 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is seventh in the Horizon with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ra Kpedi averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is averaging 16.3 points for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Godfrey averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Damian Chong Qui is shooting 36.3% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Mastodons: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.