Milwaukee hosts Detroit Mercy following Davis’ 32-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-15, 6-8 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (16-8, 10-4 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Milwaukee Panthers after Antoine Davis scored 32 points in Detroit Mercy’s 85-52 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Panthers have gone 10-3 in home games. Milwaukee averages 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Titans have gone 6-8 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy ranks sixth in the Horizon with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Gerald Liddell averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Davis is averaging 26.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Titans. Liddell is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.