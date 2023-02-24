Milwaukee hosts Cleveland State after Williams’ 30-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (19-11, 14-5 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (19-10, 13-6 Horizon) Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland…

Cleveland State Vikings (19-11, 14-5 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (19-10, 13-6 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces the Milwaukee Panthers after Tujautae Williams scored 30 points in Cleveland State’s 76-65 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Panthers have gone 13-3 at home. Milwaukee is third in the Horizon with 14.3 assists per game led by Justin Thomas averaging 3.1.

The Vikings are 14-5 in conference games. Cleveland State ranks second in the Horizon with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Deante Johnson averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.