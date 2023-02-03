Milton leads UAPB against Alcorn State after 23-point showing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-12, 6-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (10-11, 7-2 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-12, 6-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (10-11, 7-2 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits the Alcorn State Braves after Kylen Milton scored 23 points in UAPB’s 88-72 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves have gone 4-1 at home. Alcorn State ranks fifth in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Golden Lions have gone 6-3 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is seventh in the SWAC scoring 66.1 points per game and is shooting 39.0%.

The Braves and Golden Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Braves. Dominic Brewton is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Shaun Doss is shooting 40.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Golden Lions. Milton is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Golden Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

