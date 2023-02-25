Mills leads Florida State against No. 13 Miami after 27-point game

Florida State Seminoles (8-20, 6-11 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (23-5, 14-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida State Seminoles (8-20, 6-11 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (23-5, 14-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -13; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes after Caleb Mills scored 27 points in Florida State’s 75-69 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Hurricanes have gone 15-0 at home. Miami averages 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Seminoles have gone 6-11 against ACC opponents. Florida State is 4-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wong is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Matthew Cleveland is scoring 14.0 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.