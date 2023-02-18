Miller leads No. 15 Miami against Wake Forest after 24-point performance

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (21-5, 12-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -7; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Miami hosts the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jordan Miller scored 24 points in Miami’s 80-72 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Hurricanes have gone 14-0 in home games. Miami scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 9-6 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is seventh in the ACC scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Hildreth averaging 7.5.

The Hurricanes and Demon Deacons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wong is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hurricanes. Miller is averaging 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

Tyree Appleby is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

