Middle Tennessee hosts Jones and Florida International

Florida International Panthers (13-13, 7-8 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (16-11, 9-7 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Florida International Panthers (13-13, 7-8 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (16-11, 9-7 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Middle Tennessee -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Denver Jones scored 27 points in Florida International’s 85-78 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Blue Raiders have gone 10-2 at home. Middle Tennessee ranks ninth in C-USA with 11.3 assists per game led by Camryn Weston averaging 2.8.

The Panthers are 7-8 in conference games. Florida International has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Lawrence is averaging 12.7 points for the Blue Raiders. Weston is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Arturo Dean is averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Panthers. Jones is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.