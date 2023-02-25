Michigan State takes on Iowa after Walker’s 23-point game

Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -5.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State visits the Iowa Hawkeyes after Tyson Walker scored 23 points in Michigan State’s 80-65 win over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 13-2 in home games. Iowa ranks third in the Big Ten with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Filip Rebraca averaging 2.8.

The Spartans have gone 9-7 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is third in the Big Ten shooting 37.5% from downtown. Joey Hauser paces the Spartans shooting 42.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McCaffery is averaging 6.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Hawkeyes. Kris Murray is averaging 20 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Hauser is averaging 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Walker is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

