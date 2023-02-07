Michigan State takes on conference foe Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Maryland Terrapins (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -4; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland faces Michigan State in Big Ten action Tuesday.

The Spartans have gone 9-2 at home. Michigan State has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terrapins have gone 7-5 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland scores 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Spartans and Terrapins face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is averaging 13.8 points for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Don Carey is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 7.1 points. Jahmir Young is averaging 16.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.