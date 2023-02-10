Michigan hosts No. 18 Indiana following Jackson-Davis’ 20-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-5 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Indiana visits the Michigan Wolverines after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 20 points in Indiana’s 66-60 win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Wolverines are 10-3 in home games. Michigan scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 8-5 in conference games. Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

The Wolverines and Hoosiers meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Miller Kopp averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Jackson-Davis is shooting 54.2% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

