Michigan faces Michigan State following Bufkin’s 21-point game

Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-12, 8-7 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan takes on the Michigan State Spartans after Kobe Bufkin scored 21 points in Michigan’s 64-59 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wolverines have gone 10-4 at home. Michigan is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans have gone 8-6 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 37.0% from deep. Joey Hauser leads the Spartans shooting 43% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is scoring 17.7 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wolverines. Bufkin is averaging 13.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 50.2% over the past 10 games for Michigan.

Tyson Walker is shooting 44.3% and averaging 13.8 points for the Spartans. Hauser is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

