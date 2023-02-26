Michigan faces conference rival Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (16-11, 8-9 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (16-12, 10-7 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (16-11, 8-9 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (16-12, 10-7 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chucky Hepburn and the Wisconsin Badgers visit Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday.

The Wolverines have gone 11-4 at home. Michigan ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Dickinson leads the Wolverines with 8.6 boards.

The Badgers are 8-9 in conference play. Wisconsin scores 64.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 7.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Wolverines. Dickinson is averaging 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Michigan.

Hepburn is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Badgers: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.