Miami (OH) visits Ohio after Safford’s 25-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-15, 1-8 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (11-11, 3-6 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-15, 1-8 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (11-11, 3-6 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits the Ohio Bobcats after Morgan Safford scored 25 points in Miami (OH)’s 81-78 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Bobcats are 9-1 on their home court. Ohio is third in the MAC with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Dwight Wilson averaging 14.0.

The RedHawks are 1-8 in conference matchups. Miami (OH) has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 15.8 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Mekhi Lairy is averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the RedHawks. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

RedHawks: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.