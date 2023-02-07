Miami (OH) hosts Western Michigan after Maddox’s 21-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (6-17, 2-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-16, 1-9 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Michigan Broncos (6-17, 2-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-16, 1-9 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -3.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Tray Maddox Jr. scored 21 points in Western Michigan’s 85-76 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The RedHawks have gone 6-8 in home games. Miami (OH) is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 2-8 in conference play. Western Michigan is fifth in the MAC allowing 73.5 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The RedHawks and Broncos meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lairy averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Morgan Safford is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Lamar Norman Jr. is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Broncos. Maddox is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 1-9, averaging 70.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 74.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

