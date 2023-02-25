Miami (OH) hosts Ohio after Wilson’s 24-point game

Ohio Bobcats (17-11, 9-6 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-18, 4-11 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ohio Bobcats (17-11, 9-6 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-18, 4-11 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -6; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Dwight Wilson scored 24 points in Ohio’s 77-68 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The RedHawks have gone 8-9 in home games. Miami (OH) is eighth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.9 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Bobcats are 9-6 against MAC opponents. Ohio ranks sixth in the MAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Jaylin Hunter averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lairy is averaging 17.2 points and four assists for the RedHawks. Morgan Safford is averaging 15 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

Hunter is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Wilson is shooting 65.2% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

