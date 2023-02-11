Miami (OH) hosts Central Michigan after Mirambeaux’s 22-point outing

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-16, 3-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-16, 2-9 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-16, 3-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-16, 2-9 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Anderson Mirambeaux scored 22 points in Miami (OH)’s 85-78 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The RedHawks have gone 7-8 at home. Miami (OH) is eighth in the MAC scoring 74.4 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Chippewas are 3-8 in MAC play. Central Michigan is 4-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Safford is averaging 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Reggie Bass is averaging 9.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 2-8, averaging 73.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

