Miami (OH) hosts Central Michigan after Mirambeaux’s 22-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-16, 3-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-16, 2-9 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-16, 3-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-16, 2-9 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) faces the Central Michigan Chippewas after Anderson Mirambeaux scored 22 points in Miami (OH)’s 85-78 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The RedHawks are 7-8 on their home court. Miami (OH) is 2-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Chippewas have gone 3-8 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is 3-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lairy is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the RedHawks. Morgan Safford is averaging 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Brian Taylor is averaging 14.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Chippewas. Reggie Bass is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 2-8, averaging 73.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.