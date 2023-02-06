Miami (OH) faces Western Michigan after Lairy’s 24-point outing

Western Michigan Broncos (6-17, 2-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-16, 1-9 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (6-17, 2-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-16, 1-9 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts the Western Michigan Broncos after Mekhi Lairy scored 24 points in Miami (OH)’s 78-68 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The RedHawks have gone 6-8 in home games. Miami (OH) is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Broncos are 2-8 in conference play. Western Michigan is third in the MAC with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Markeese Hastings averaging 9.9.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lairy is averaging 17.7 points and 4.1 assists for the RedHawks. Morgan Safford is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Lamar Norman Jr. averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Titus Wright is shooting 59.8% and averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 1-9, averaging 70.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 74.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.