Merrimack takes on LIU in NEC Tournament

Long Island Sharks (3-25, 1-15 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (15-16, 12-4 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Merrimack Warriors square off against the Long Island Sharks in the NEC Tournament.

The Warriors’ record in NEC play is 12-4, and their record is 3-12 against non-conference opponents. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC with 25.6 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Minor averaging 13.6.

The Sharks’ record in NEC play is 1-15. LIU is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is averaging 8.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals for the Warriors. Minor is averaging 17.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Marko Maletic is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Sharks. Andre Washington is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 12.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Sharks: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

